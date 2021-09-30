Oisin Murphy escaped death after a horrifying pre-race fall during a parade ring at Salisbury.

On Thursday, Murphy joined the other jockeys at the Salisbury racecourse in the U.K. The champion rider came with his 2-year-old horse, Oasis Gift, which was up to mark its debut in the event.

However, Murphy faced a dreaded accident before the race after his horse went out of control as it dashed across the parade ring.

In a now-viral video, the champion jockey can be seen holding on for his life as his horse continued to buck. It eventually threw the rider in a railing and plunged into the rail headfirst.

Oasis Gift, meanwhile, ran through the fence and left the poor injured rider.

The medical team on-site immediately checked Murphy's status before rushing him to the NHS London hospital. Fortunately, he only sustained a few cuts on his face.

Another jockey replaced him on his two remaining rides. The event's staff also caught his horse and ensured its safety.

After receiving his treatments, the 26-year-old Irish horse racing jockey gave an update to his fans. He confirmed that he received stitches on his lip and face before getting discharged.

"Thanks to all the medical staff @salisburyraces + the hospital @NHSEnglandLDN I've had a few stitches to my lip + face. I've been discharged already. Very grateful to their work and all the kind messages," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Can Murphy Race Again?

Since the champion jockey only sustained minor injuries, he can still compete in his next scheduled events. In fact, he confirmed his return in the saddle at Ascot on Friday.

He is also up for the Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Instead of his 2-year-old horse, he will be riding a Japanese racehorse, Chrono Genesis. The 5-year-old horse has a high draw in stall 14.

For his Sunday schedule, Murphy will be competing for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp.

After the incident, several witnesses recalled the terrifying event that occurred before their eyes.

Racing TV host Lydia Hislop, who was trackside during the event, noted that Murphy could walk on his own and slowly got into an ambulance.

"He was within seconds attended to by medics at the racecourse, who were with him as he sat down. He was perhaps in shock for quite some time," she said, per The Sun.

Meanwhile, Salisbury's clerk of the course Jeremy Martin that Murph was literally thrown into the parade ring rail but remained conscious afterward.

