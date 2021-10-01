Back in high school when I used to ride the bench on the JV football team, I had a coach who would drill in the fact that there is no i in team. On the flip side, sometimes when he wanted one of the star players to be selfish he would say – "There is no I in team but if you look real hard you can find me!" That memory reminded me that its ok to do something for youself. So this weekend I am going to do something for me and I want you to do something for you.

If you're in the mood for a new series to partake in, I urge you to watch Maid on Netflix starring Margaret Qualley I've seen the first few episodes and it's a dark limited series about a down on her luck woman struggling to keep her child.

On a much lighter note Zoe Kravitz sat down with AnotherMag to talk about how she got the role of Catwoman and reminded the world that even though her famous parents had her front row at fashion week, she just wanted to play with toys.

You may want to spend your weekend reliving the joys of an old TV show or movie well then this post right here is for you. If you're a superfan then check out these inside jokes on some of your favorite tv shows.

If you're trying to do something creative, give yourself three years.

There is a new chicken sandwich that everyone is talking about.

Last but not least Yo Jairy Jaimee is the best thing on tiktok right now. Follow her before she's too famous.