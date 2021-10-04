It seems like the trio drama between "High School Musical: The Musical" co-stars Joshua Bassett, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Rodrigo is far from over as they started a fan war online over Harry Styles' concert; what happened?

According to Pop Crave on Twitter, Bassett and his rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter were spotted in Harry Styles' "Love on Tour" concert in New York City.

Following this, many fans took to the reply section to check on Olivia Rodrigo, who wrote the song "Driver's License," which is reportedly about the two. (check out the photos below)

Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter spotted at @Harry_Styles’ ‘Love on Tour’ show in New York. https://t.co/0TtSw3jl8j — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2021

Rodrigo and Carpenter's fans started exchanging heated words saying the pair only went out for publicity stunts and more.

"they're desperate for more clout," one fan wrote.

"olive rodgreen was found foaming at the mouth," another fan wrote. Some allege that the "Good 4 U" hitmaker will write a song again about the two after being spotted together.

watch #thatgirl write a song abt this too — 👻 spooky szn 👻 (@frostedbaIIz) October 4, 2021

However, some online users defended both sides, saying no one should attack the two female musicians.

"they're just a couple enjoying a concert stop bringing olive into this and leave them alone," one wrote.

At the time of this writing, Olivia Rodrigo has not publicly commented on the matter.

What Happened To Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter?

According to Us Weekly, the drama between the three Disney stars began when Rodrigo released "Driver's License" in January. Many fans allege that the song is about the rumored drama between her and her co-stars.

Other fans noticed that the singer changed her lyrics from her 2020 teaser song from "brunette" to "blonde," seemingly implying that the woman in the song is Carpenter.

Aside from the hair color, fans also pointed out the lyrics, "She's so much older than me / She's everything I'm insecure about," because Carpenter is three years older than her.

Supporters allege that Rodrigo and Bassett had a romantic relationship last year, but they never publicly confirmed it. The "Anyone Else" hitmaker seemed to have move on with Carpenter when they were spotted attending a protest together. They also wore matching Halloween costumes in 2020.

Following this, Carpenter seemingly clapped back to Rodrigo's number one single by releasing her song in the same month. "Skin" featured the lyrics "maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme."

At the time of this writing, neither Joshua Bassett, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Rodrigo has publicly confirmed the speculations from their supporters.

