Johnny Depp will once again face his ex-wife Amber Heard in a bitter trial in Virginia.

As previously reported, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing Heard for $50 million after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post, claiming she is a victim of domestic violence.

However, it doesn't seem like the "Aquaman" actress will back down because she filed a $100 million countersuit claiming defamation and that her ex-husband was responsible for the social media campaign to ruin her career by getting her fired on the sequel of the stated movie.

If ever Johnny Depp wins this trial, his career will finally be revived. He will eventually be cast on several films, and nobody would worry about anything else about him.

But if he loses the second time on this trial, his reputation is over. He will no longer have an acting career, and Hollywood would close their doors on him.

However, whatever may happen, there will still be explosions because it was recently reported that a very high-profile person will take the witness stand and may even be forced to get the truth about the entire Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drama.

Johnny Depp Wants Amber Heard's Ex to Give Evidence

Elon Musk, who was reportedly linked to Amber Heard after her split from Johnny Depp, has allegedly been asked to report "all communications with Ms. Heard regarding Mr. Depp."

According to D1SoftballNews, the court has officially summoned Musk.

It is well-known that during Johnny Depp vs. The Sun trial, Musk reportedly offered to arrange 24/7 security for the blonde bombshell.

But if Depp's lawyers will sense that Musk knows more than he will let on, they may try to get him to give evidence under oath.

Another High-Profile Association to Be Witnesses in Upcoming Hearing

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the same associated that received half of the agreed amount for the divorce between the former Hollywood married couple, and the same one that appointed Heart to be its ambassador and shared the actress' article against Depp, has also been summoned by the court.

However, they will talk more about the donations, as well as the libel trial that took place in London and the "conversation about the relationship" between Depp and Heard.

