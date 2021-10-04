Can the FBI finally capture Brian Laundrie?

A picture of Brian's father pointing at a drone above their home in Florida has recently gone viral, and Twitter users immediately got to work.

Internet investigators zoomed into the picture and picked apart every detail, even the tiniest one in the images.

However, one thing that they immediately noticed was what seemed to be a pit in their backyard.

The photo looked like a white underground bunker, which led many people to speculate that Brian Laundrie may be down there and have been hiding there all along.

Is This Where Brian Laundrie Is Hiding?

Anyone know wtf this is? My imagination is running wild. Fire Pit? Well? Pump? Weather/Bomb Shelter? #BrianLaundrie #gabbypetito pic.twitter.com/RyhXk7LnCt — Tube Crime (@tubecrime_) October 4, 2021

Brian Laundrie's home and his parents have been put under a microscope in the past couple of weeks, especially after he went missing when Gabby Petito's body was found, and the authorities ruled her death a homicide.

Over the weekend, a picture of Christopher Laundrie, Brian's dad, and his wife Roberta became viral.

The pair were in their Wabasso Avenue, North Port, Florida home. Chris was seen pointing towards the drone while Roberta faced her husband.

However, the white square-shaped pit was the first thing many internet sleuths noticed when the pictures went viral on social media.

Why does the Laundrie back yard have what resembles a bunker hatch in the center? Looks to even have doors pulls on it even? I used to have a survival bunker and that is sure what the hatch looked like? Hm am I losing it lol? #justiceforGabby #BrianLaundrie pic.twitter.com/ufWxnh1F1w — ScanningPlacer (@ScanningPlacer) October 3, 2021

In a couple of zoomed-in pictures posted by one Twitter sleuth, they asked, "My imagination is running wild," speaking of the white square-shaped item in the Laundrie backyard.

"Fire pit? Well? Pump? Weather/Bomb Shelter?"

More people joined in on the conversation, sharing their guess on what that thing could be.

Some social media users were convinced that's where Gabby Petito's BF is hiding.

Many laughed at the authorities for only following the tips and possible sightings across the country but didn't bother to check that "bunker."

A Twitter user explained, "I think he's hiding in a bunker too or an attic maybe the grandparents. I'd check all his family and friends out cuz they guilty of harboring Brian Dirty Laundrie."

That aint no fire pit.

Why it is so white??...

Hey just because you cant have bunker in FL doent meant they dont have one... they probably do have a bunker

I havent yet forgotten about that pin that says "My family dont hide crazy, we sit them in the backyard"#brianlaundrie — Pamela Rodriguez Tavarez (@PamelaR80514145) October 4, 2021

Another said, "What if #brianlaundrie is just @ home and they have have a secret bunker, underneath the house or in the garden, just think how chill they look when their son is missing?"

Did Brian Laundrie Hit Gabby Petito?

An email recently leaked online showed the authorities tried to cover up the details about the dispute between Gabby and Brian.

The email suggested that the Moab Police Department didn't precisely release all the details in the body camera footage, which implicated the authorities at the scene.

The Sun reported that a lawyer called out that department for trying to hide the footage, "The sooner you come clean about Pratt's body camera for the Aug. 12 Petito/Laundrie matter, the better."

Lawyer Happy Morgan further said, "If it was withheld, you need to provide it and apologize."

The said bodycam footage was from officer Daniel Robbins, and it was released after Gabby Petito went missing. However, the video portrayed Gabby as the primary aggressor.

But the rest of the video, which was released on Oct. 1, showed a crying Gabby telling police she was left with a cut on her cheek after Brian reportedly "grabbed" her face.

In another video, police were seen laughing with Brian Laundrie and even telling him, "we feel bad for you," Later, the police concluded there was no risk for Gabby despite claims that Brian was physical with her.

