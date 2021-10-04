Redditors have wild theories as to what's going on with Brian Laundrie.

As previously reported, though he has not yet been charged with homicide, he is currently the "person of interest" in the Gabby Petito murder.

Laundrie has been with Petito in the past couple of months as they embark on a cross-country trip across different US states.

In a subreddit posted on r/BrianLaundrie, one Redditor claims two things that can explain what's going on with one of the most wanted people in America.

Brian Laundrie is Living His Life Through A Book

It is widely covered that Brian Laundrie loves "Lullaby," a novel with a horror-satire genre written by Chuck Palahniuk.

The book was initially published in 2002 and tells a story of a journalist who wrote an article about crib death when he noticed a bizarre connection between the deaths of the babies and the death of his wife and own baby.

The character later memorizes a culling song from the book unintentionally, were later made him become a serial killer who kills people over minor annoyances.

Now, according to the OP on Reddit, Brian Laundrie may be emulating the character in "Lullaby," because he is "truly having a psychotic break" and perhaps "he's seriously ill and living out parts" of it.

In fact, there's also a reported connection to Laundrie being reportedly spotted at the Appalachian Trail. A man told the NY Post that he saw what looked like Brian Laundrie and waved him down on the road near the border of North Carolina and Tennessee.

The hiker claimed that Laundrie said he was lost and needed to go to California to see his girlfriend, whom he just fought.

But the OP mentioned, "Where did he get the reported pickup," as stated in the article?"

"Worried he killed someone else and got the truck."

The Hiker Was Paid By Brian Laundrie's Family

The OP wrote another theory that perhaps the hiker, whose name is Dennis Davis, was part of it.

They wrote, "This was a 'plant' with the hiker that reported talking to him- and he's trying to get FBI, Dog and others to 'follow him' to California when he's really staying close to relatives homes near the Appalachian trail."

The OP believes that perhaps Brian Laundrie is following news about him and is trying to leave out clues that point away what he's really up to - so he can carry out "Lullaby" bits and pieces that interest him so much.

Brian Laundrie Update

The FBI still hasn't found Brian Laundrie even with the help of the famous personality Dog the Bounty Hunter.

More people are joining in on the search for the fugitive, but according to some social media users, they shouldn't even be talking about the case and let the professionals do their work.

"That's why the FBI doesn't involve the public. Regular people think literally EVERYTHING is the smoking gun. People are building YouTube careers over this case. They don't know anything everyone else doesn't already know."

