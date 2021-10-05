Drew Barrymore is apparently ready for another "Charlie's Angels" reboot with the original gang but is Cameron Diaz on the same boat?

After announcing her indefinite hiatus in acting earlier this year, it seems like the "50 First Dates" star is ready for her comeback as an actress. The reason for Barrymore's sudden interest in returning to the limelight is due to the speculations of a "Charlie's Angel" reunion.

However, Drew's co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu have other plans in mind as the former is enjoying her retirement from showbiz while the latter is booked and busy.

In April, Lucy was confirmed to be part of the upcoming "Shazam! Fury of Gods" villains' cast as Kalypso. The film is currently in production as the film will be released in 2023.

Although it seems like Liu is not against returning to her role as Alex Munday, it's getting Cameron to break her long-term retirement that Barrymore is reportedly concerned about the reboot.

Drew and Cameron Have a Talk

Diaz hasn't been active in the film industry since starring in "Annie" back in 2014. According to OK! magazine via Suggest, Barrymore has discussed the reboot with "The Other Woman" actress.

The publication credited an inside source who revealed that "Cameron and Drew have discussed" the possibility of the legendary trio getting back together for another installment in the movie series. "[Barrymore] wants them to co-produce something that they can star in together," the insider added.

The talk show host is determined to make the reboot work despite already having a busy schedule. "If Drew manages to shift things in her already packed calendar and it doesn't conflict with anything that's going on in Cam's life, they'll do it," the source continued to share.

Charlie's Angels Are Over

Even if all three celebrities agree and align their schedules, the likelihood that the movie franchise will pump out another failed box office film is unlikely.



The reason for this is how unsuccessful the recent 2019 "Charlie's Angels" reboot performed even with its star-studded cast led by Kristen Stewart. The Hollywood Reporter even mentioned how this "high-profile Hollywood reboot" fell below its projection results.

The Sony Production film had only garnered $8.4 million during its opening night at the U.S. box office. This is nothing compared to the $37 million that the original "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" had gained.

