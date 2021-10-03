Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' relationship is again under the microscope as articles about their marriage make people wonder if they'll break up soon.

The couple's sixth wedding anniversary had just passed, but some speculations online predicted that they wouldn't be together anymore by the time it came. The reason behind this is that rumors about the pair's relationship becoming sour were directly related to last year's extended quarantine restrictions.

According to Woman's Day via Suggest, the celebration of Ashton and Mila's anniversary this year was considered a "miracle."

The publication credited this information from an insider who claimed that the celebrities' marriage problems stemmed during the extended quarantine lockdown and pandemic restrictions.

Mila and Ashton's Lockdown Hell

The outlet noted that it seemed like not everything was going well at home, as being forced to be "together 24/7" had done more bad than good to everyone's favorite couple.

The same source also revealed that Kutcher and Kunis struggled in their marriage as taking care of their children strained their rocky relationship even more. However, they cryptically said, "This isn't just about co-parenting, though. They've gone through a lot."

The insider had been pertaining to the "No Strings Attached" star's previous relationship with his ex-wife Demi Moore, who exposed the actor's extramarital affairs during their marriage.

Is Ashton Kutcher a Serial Cheater?

Before tying the knot with Mila in 2015, Ashton wedded to another woman three years prior. His previous relationship lasted just as long as his current one, where he spent six years of marital life with the "Blind" starlet.

Moore gave an insight into how Kutcher was as a husband who had a knack for threesomes in her 2019 "Inside Out" memoir. "We were at a bowling alley with Rumer and when he went to switch out our shoes, she gave him her number on a napkin. Or that's what he told me at that time," the actress shared.

This article stated Ashton had described the lines between his relationship with Demi had been "blurred" with the involvement of third parties in their sex life.

At that time, the media had caught a whiff of this and began reporting about the former couple attending threesome parties and engaging in group sex together. "When he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn't say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be," Demi said.



The couple decided to end their relationship and filed for divorce, which got finalized in 2013. It is unknown if Mila and Ashton have also opened up their marriage in a similar fashion.

