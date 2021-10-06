Nelly's recent performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards brought old and new fans together as they reminisce the rapper's best hits that indeed prove his legacy in the music industry.

Not only did the musician perform for BET, but he was also honored with the "I Am Hip Hop" award, which acknowledged his almost thirty years of achievements as an artist. According to this article, Nelly's "decades-spanning accomplishments" included several of his hit tracks,

The chart-topping songs included "Hot in Herre," "Country Grammar," "Ride Wit Me," "Cruise," and "Dilemma" featuring Florida Georga Line and Kelly Rowland, respectively.

Nelly Talks About His Career

When asked about his relationship with the network, he replied with gratitude, saying BET "has been holding Nelly down since day one" and that he has always felt their support. "You know we're talking 23 years later, it's kinda a full-circle moment," Nelly said.

Page Six revealed that the singer considers his situation as a "blessing" that he can "never take for granted." He also joked that getting awarded during the event had made him feel "kind of old."

"I'm just happy the hard work and sacrifice that was put into trying to have a great career are recognized at any point," the musician continued to say. Nelly shared that LL Cool J, The Notorious BIG, OutKast, and NWA are a few artists who significantly impacted his career.

READ ALSO: Drew Barrymore Convinces Cameron Diaz To Join 'Charlie's Angels' Return? Actress Willing To Do This For The Sake Of Reboot

Fans React to Nelly's Performance

As the "Just a Dream" singer took over the stage, the fans took over social media with their overflowing comments and praises about his throwback medley.

One person tweeted, "All Nelly's songs aged just as well as he has," which others seem to agree with as per this user's post that said, "That Nelly tribute was worth it definitely a goat."

"[In My Opinion,] I feel like Nelly started the singing rap style that 90% of rappers are doing now," a fan claimed.

While others once again reminded how great the rapper is, just like this person who admitted, "If you know me you know I f-cked wit[h] Nelly heavy! I damn near was a St. Lunatic."

"Nelly has been LIFE since my junior year in high school," one fan shared, "Exactly! Nelly's performance was the best of the night," another said.

READ MORE: 'The Real' Hosts Shade MoneyBagg Yo, Ari Fletcher Amid Extravagant Birthday Gift- 'Don't Act Married If You're Not Married'