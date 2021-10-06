Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently in New York as the latter gets ready for her upcoming hosting gig on this weekend's "Saturday Night Live."

This comes after rumors that the former A-list couple, who are in the middle of their divorce, could be rekindling their romance and reconcile.

But a source revealed to Page Six that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is "nervous about hosting 'SNL.'"

"it's a big challenge but she is determined to be a success," the source added.

But what is Kanye West doing in New York?

According to the source, he is there to support his soon-to-be ex-wife.

"Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue and even her costumes for the show."

The 40-year-old mom is expected to attend Wednesday's rehearsals after attending a dinner party with "SNL" guru Lorne Michaels.

Kim Kardashian Won't Hold Back on SNL

It has also been reported that Kim Kardashian will not be holding back from roasting her former husband, Kanye West, during her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig.

However, it has to have her ex's approval, per The Sun.

Fans are excited to watch the reality TV queen showcasing her comedic chops on the show for the first time that it has been said she will not be sugarcoating anything when it comes to her hosting and roasting.

Per the publication, writers of the show are reportedly impressed with how much Kim was okay to poke fun of herself.

"They weren't sure how controlling she'd be when it came to the jokes about her personal life. But when it comes to her personally, she told them not to hold back."

Their source further said, "She has heard everything about herself already so she's not sensitive to any of that."

Banned Topics on Kim Kardashian's SNL Gig

But there are already banned topics to be laughed about on the show, including her sister Khloe Kardashian's photoshop fails and her cheating drama with Tristan Thompson.

"She also told them to lay off anything involving Khloe's body or her boyfriend's cheating scandals but basically everything else is fair game."

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian also gave restrictions about what or who to talk about, including the "Jesus is King" rapper but she is still awaiting his approval.

"There is a planned Kanye sketch pending approval from him.

The source added that the SKIMS creator is currently working with the Yeezy creator to approve the sketch before getting her official stamp of approval as well.

"That's where she's being the most careful because if he hates it, they could cut the whole skit."

