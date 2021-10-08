The Gabby Petito case could get heartbreaking for her family because there are a lot of blurred lines as to where her death really happened.

The 22-year-old influencer's body was found weeks ago between Bridger-Teton National Forest and Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The area where her remains were discovered is federal land, which means the feds could handle the cause, and the FBI is already doing the investigation.

But a few weeks after her death was confirmed, it hasn't yet been determined if Gabby Petito was murdered in the area where she was found or if her body was just brought to that area in Wyoming.

TMZ reported that if there is no way to determine where Gabby Petito was killed, the location where she was found would be the default option.

Since she was found on federal property, her murder may face federal prosecution.

But if the state authorities find a reason to believe that the YouTuber's body was moved there, things would get even messier over whether or not the state of the feds will be handling the prosecution.

As previously reported, her fiancé Brian Laundrie is the only person of interest that the authorities are looking for and have already been identified in the case. But he has been missing for weeks.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie's Neighbors Captalize On The Stake Outs -- Here's How Much They're Charging The Media!

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Almost Didn't Go on Their Road Trip

The doomed road trip could've been prevented if Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's beach wedding wasn't postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In July 2020, the 22-year-old Petito shared a snap on Instagram revealing she was engaged to her high school sweetheart.

In an interview with Fox, Petito's stepfather Jim Schmidt revealed that the couple planned a small wedding ceremony but were forced to halt the planning because the pandemic hit.

He revealed, "Covid happened so they put it (the wedding) on hold. They said they were going to live life."

Petito's mom Nichole Schmidt said that their planned wedding wasn't the couple's main priority because they wanted to do their cross-country adventures.

She told the Daily Mai lthat Petito and Laundrie thought they were moving too fast in their relationship, so they called the wedding off and went back to dating.

"They were excited at first, but then they were like, let's just wait, we're very young. So, they were really just boyfriend and girlfriend."

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Premeditated Gabby Petito's Murder? Lawyer Confirms Fugitive Did THIS Weeks Before Influencer Went Missing