Did Brian Laundrie lose his mind after taking drugs that he eventually killed his fiancee Gabby Petito?

More and more theories continue to appear online as the authorities look for the missing Laundrie. Weeks after he was first reported missing, internet users now speculate that his drug use had something to do with Petito's death.

Internet users and psychologists reportedly found clues that Laundrie used drugs before killing Petito and throwing her body in a remote area in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. They particularly looked into the fugitive's Pinterest page, where they found strong proof of his drug use.

The online conversation revealed that Laundrie has pictures of LSD tabs on his Pinterest, which he decorated with "Adventure Time" characters.

According to the Alcohol and Drug Foundation, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is a synthetic chemical under psychedelics. If one person takes them even at small doses, the drug can cause mild changes in a user's mood and thought. It can also lead to hallucinations and distortions.

They also questioned his mental state as he has a folder named "Bleak," which reportedly contains morbid imagery, per The Sun. Meanwhile, a Reddit subthread saw forensic psychologist answer questions about Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito's case.

According to the expert, drug use could have played a role in the YouTuber's death depending on how frequently Laundrie used them.

Brian Laundrie Gives Authorities Proof About Drug Use?

Following the creation of the threads, a video of Laundrie refusing to take his anxiety medication resurfaced.

The video in question was recorded through bodycam footage of a Moab City Police Department officer as he drove him to a motel on August 12. At that time, he told the officer he had been taking medication for anxiety for quite some time already.

The officer talked to Laundrie about his wife's anxiety, saying that she regularly takes her medication but is "still not feeling enough."

The fugitive, in return, opened up about his struggles and revealed his doctor's prescription.

"I feel like if I took the medication, I'd put myself off balance, and then I'd be more anxious - that's probably just part of my anxiety," he went on.

The authorities continued their search in Carlton Reserve where Laundrie's parents pointed their son at. As of the writing, the responders are still yet to find the missing man.

