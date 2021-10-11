Is Jessica Alba concealing the rough patch she and her husband, Cash Warren, have been going through?

The COVID-19 pandemic indeed affected a lot of marriage lives. Unfortunately, Alba and Warren became one of those couples.

Life & Style reported that Alba and Warren had been acting like they were a perfect couple. However, the news outlet revealed that the two were actually struggling to make their marriage work.

"The truth is that their marriage isn't all roses and rainbows. Far from it. They're at each other's throats," a source said.

Although the couple quarantined together with their children, the duo reportedly fought non-stop, affecting their relationship. In addition, Cash was said to be venting out his anger on Alba as the lockdown period kept him away from having a social life.

The news outlet noted how everyone knows how stubborn and difficult Cash can be. Alba, in return, once left their house and took the kids since she needed space.

This made their friends worried about them and the potential divorce that could occur because of the fights.

Are Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Truly Butting Heads?

Although marriages are not really perfect, Alba and Warren probably had their short-lived fights during the pandemic. However, they were not enough to bring them down.

In fact, they publicly showed how devoted they are to one another during their July interview with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt for her Instagram series "Before, During & After Baby."

The 40-year-old "Fantastic Four" actress said they once had trouble making time for each other. But they eventually learned to check on each other every day.

READ ALSO: Dog the Bounty Hunter FAKING Injury? People Accused Duane Chapman Of Trying To Get Publicity In Brian Laundrie Case

"It's a life journey, and if you're both every day deciding to do it, it's gonna work out, regardless of the drama, regardless of anything that happens. If you're both like, 'I want to figure this out,' nothing can really break that," she said.

With her statement, it is safe to say that they have a better relationship compared to what the news outlet claimed.

Alba and Warren have been married since 2008. They began their married life with date nights every day before they seemingly had a decreased time for each other. While she does not have all the answers to a happy marriage, Alba is sure having Warren in her life is worth it.

READ MORE: Chris Pearson Cause of Death Tragic: 'Ex on the Beach' Star Faced Terrifying Crime Before Succumbing