Brad Pitt and George Clooney have been friends for years after starring in several films together like "Ocean's Twelve," "Burn After Reading," "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind," and more. However, one report claims that the two cut ties with each other because of Clooney's drinking habits; is this true?

According to a report published by OK! Magazine, Pitt and Bradley Cooper have been working together to get through their sobriety.

As a result, Pitt has had enough with Clooney leading him to cut ties with his "booze-swilling" pal.

A source told the magazine that Cooper, who's been sober since he was 29, has helped the actor stop his alcoholism following his split from Angelina Jolie.

To continue his sobriety and remove all forms of temptation, an insider claims he's leaving Clooney as the actor reportedly loves to party, and "drinking is a part of that."

In addition, the source clarified that the two actors aren't "ganging up" on Clooney because they have high standards on who to include in their sobriety group.

Brad Pitt, George Clooney Friendship Woes Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest published an article saying there is some accurate information as the actor has been sober for years, and Cooper became a big part of his lifestyle. However, they debunked the claims saying Pitt and Clooney's friendship is on the rocks.

Furthermore, the two actors are expected to work together on a thriller film produced by Apple Studios, meaning it's impossible for them not to talk with each other.

The outlet also mentioned that both Pitt and Cooper have sober and non-sober friends during their sobriety; that's why there is no reason for them not to include Clooney in their friendship.

Not The First Issue About Brad Pitt, George Clooney

A previous report by New Idea also circulated saying the actor's wife, Amal Clooney, is hesitant about her husband working with Pitt.

According to an insider, Amal is reportedly doing "her best to not make the same mistakes as Angelina did."

However, the outlet also debunked the report saying the two will be working on a film again, as mentioned above, and the story is hard to believe because they are grown men and don't act the same way during their younger years.

