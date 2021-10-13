Betty White is currently on the top ten trending topics on Twitter, and fans are scared about why she went viral all of a sudden; what happened to the 99-year-old actress?

According to posts circulating online, the "Golden Girls" star is currently trending because fans are excited to celebrate her 100th birthday, which is three months away.

However, some users were alarmed for the wrong reasons as they thought the iconic comedian had passed away.

Betty White is 99 years old and 3 months away from 100; please provide her with national security protection and wrap her safely in bubble wrap; we love her. pic.twitter.com/DYIEIVYUuu — 💞🕊Heyoka 🕊💞 (@HeyokaEmpath01) October 13, 2021

"For the love of all that is holy, you can't have Betty White trending without a disclaimer attached saying she's fine! Jesus..." one fan wrote.

"I saw Betty White was trending and my first thought was "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" but was relieved to find out that it's just because she's so AWESOME!" another fan wrote.

"Glad to see Betty White trending just because she's a national treasure and adored by millions of people and that she continues living her best life." one tweeted.

Every single time Betty White is trending my heart skips a beat. pic.twitter.com/EBDLYMcuI7 — Leighanne (@DarkLady4202) October 13, 2021

These Three Things Have a Big Impact On Betty White's Longevity

According to Eat This, Not That, the actress has three major things that significantly impact her long life.

The first is positivity. In an interview with Parade, White said having a positive outlook on life had served her well. "Enjoy life, accentuate the positive, not the negative." she told the publication.

The second one may come as a shock to some fans, but the Emmy award-winning actress previously revealed that she spends most of her time playing with animals and drinking vodka despite her old age.

"I like to do most anything play with animals mostly, and vodka's kind of a hobby," she told David Letterman in an interview.

Lastly, White considers herself as "the luckiest old woman."

"I'm the luckiest old woman on the planet because I'm blessed with good health and energy," she told Harper's Bazaar.

The actress clarified that she doesn't have any secrets for "staying sprightly," however, people are offering her great projects, and she can't say no.

Betty White Death Hoax

In early reports, fans were alarmed a few months ago after her name also became a trending topic after Ed Asner's death.

Following the actor's passing, White's name became connected to Asner leading fans to question whether she's okay or not. Some online users debunked the claims saying she outlived all the young cast members of the "Mary Tyler Moore Show."

