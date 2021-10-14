The latest children's book classic to get the live-action treatment is a huge star to say the least. Paramount Pictures just released the final trailer for Clifford The Big Red Dog, a story about a young girl named Emily who gets a seemingly normal red little puppy, but because she loves him so much he grows up to be 10-feet tall.

Clifford has been a staple of children's books shelves since his inception in 1963 by writer Norman Bridwell and has grown even more popular over the years, spinning off into several books, children's cartoons, and even a balloon in The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This will be the first time the big guy will be a real life (so to speak) character on the big screen.

The movie is directed by Walt Becker and starring Big Little Lies actress Darby Camp playing Clifford's owner Emily Elizabeth. The film will also star a parade of popular comedic talents including Jack Whitehall (Good Omens), Monty Python member John Cleese, SNL alums Horatio Sands and Keenan Thomson, David Alan Grier (In Living Color), Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant), stand-up comedians Russel Peters and Paul Rodrigez, and Tony Hale (Veep and Toy Story 4).

The premise of the story revolves around Emily and her Uncle Casey (Whitehall) getting to know Clifford as he grows too big to hide, eventually culminating in them trying to keep the colossal K-9 out of the hands of a group of wacky villains out to profit off of their pet. This seems like your usual big screen kid's adventure with some very sharp looking character designs of Clifford that are sure to keep the little one's enthralled.

Clifford The Big Red Dog will premier November 10, 2021 in theaters and Paramount+ Digital Streaming.