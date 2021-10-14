Brian Laundrie remains unfound over one month since he was first reported missing. This time, the authorities continued to comb the reserve with a massive move.

The assisting sheriff's office confirmed that the investigators requested a cadaver dog to help them in carefully searching the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve. Laundrie allegedly told his parents he would visit the reserve for a hike on the day he disappeared.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office told News 4 that the cadaver dog would help them find potential human remains in the area.

A spokeswoman revealed that the help was given after the FBI and the local Port police department requested it. She added that their sheriff's office is the only one with the type of dog; thus, it is in high demand. It was also not the first time her office was requested to be part of the case like Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's.

Search For Brian Laundrie At Carlton Reserve Intensifies

Following the release of Gabby Petito's cause of death, search teams began to double their efforts in searching the Carlton Reserve.

WFLA revealed that multiple law enforcement vehicles could be seen at the end of the reserve on Thursday. Chris Laundrie also assisted them once for the first time before the scheduled search was canceled.

As of the writing, no information or lead has been publicized yet. Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino expressed everyone's hope for Brian to be located soon.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie NOT A Murderer? Why Is He Called 'Person Of Interest' Despite Confirmation Of Gabby Petito's Death Revealed

The resumption of the search came after the Teton County coroner confirmed that the 22-year-old YouTuber and Laundrie's fiance had been strangled and seemingly died three to four weeks before the authorities found her body. Multiples news outlets also revealed that he had been strangled manually, which means she was throttled using hands.

DNA was found on her body during the autopsy. But Dr. Brent Blue refused to give further details due to state protocol. The FBI would be the one to provide the final update about the identity of the potential murderer.

Laundrie remains a person of interest, and he has not been charged on Gabby Petito's death yet to avoid potential mistrials.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp 2.0: Fans Applaud Timothee Chalamet For Giving Justice To Actor's Former Roles