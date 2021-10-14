Timothee Chalamet may soon be Johnny Depp 2.0 and follow the actor's success in Hollywood.

After a long wait, Chalamet finally showed the public how he looks like as the new candy man, Willy Wonka. The young actor plays the younger version of the chocolatier as he shares the story of the character before the events in Roald Dahl's book.

Most recently, the Oscar-nominated actor shared a photo of him online wearing Willy Wonka's notable chocolate-brown hat and burgundy velvet coat.

Chalamet's appearance hyped the fans and supporters of Johnny Depp, who previously played the titular role after Gene Wilder. They even called him the next Depp as he continuously gives justice to the actor's former characters.

Timothee Chalamet Paying Respect To Johnny Depp

On Twitter, a user shared both photos of Chalamet playing Willy Wonka and Edward Scissorhands' son, Edgar.

"Not Timothée Chalamet playing younger versions of Johnny Depp's characters. And I'm here for it," the user captioned the post.

The young actor once confessed that he is a Depphead - a fan of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star. In fact, he was seen wearing a shirt with a young Depp's photo printed on it. Chalamet also mentioned the actor multiple times in his interviews.

For instance, Vogue once asked him how he got into character and made his own specific take on Edgar Scissorhands' character.

"This was a wonderful opportunity to hopefully make the original material relatable to a modern audience without sacrificing the originality of the 1990 version. Instead, we wanted to create a character that didn't make you blink in terms of a present-day setting but was a total homage to the character Johnny Depp created," he said.

Timothee Chalamet Already Played Two Tim Burton Characters

Chalamet, so far, has paid tribute to two of Tim Burton's characters.

Before his debut on "Dune," the actor was cast to play the role of Edward Scissorhands' son, Edgar. He did the role for the All-Electric Cadillac Lyric's commercial with Winona Ryder as Kim Boggs.

During this year's Super Bowl, the ad was finally presented to the public and seemingly made a sequel during the event. Following his appearance, the ad's debut garnered over 3.4 million likes.

Meanwhile, he will soon show the full Wonka show where he explores the story before Depp and Wilder's versions happened. The new movie is expected to be released in March 2023.

