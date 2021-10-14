Dog the Bounty Hunter continues to search for Brian Laundrie's whereabouts to answer questions about Gabby Petitio's death. However, the TV star seems to be facing a hurdle as he's currently involved in a lawsuit because of his previous encounter with the Parkland shooter's family.

According to legal documents obtained by The Sun, the reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, is involved in a case with former business partner Michael Donovan, CEO of Unleashed Entertainment.

In the papers filed on Thursday, Donovan alleges that Chapman had lied about meeting the Parkland shooter's brother, Zachary Cruz and that he "falsely asserted that the young man was "r****ded."

Aside from reportedly lying about the encounter, the CEO also claims that Chapman filed a false report with the FBI. Cruz and Richard Moore are both listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Per OK! Magazine, Donovan and Chapman had planned on working on a television project for the media giant; however, production didn't happen as the reality star became controversial after reportedly using racial slurs, homophobic troupes, and more.

The document reads, "On or about January 30, 2021, Defendant Chapman made a knowingly false report of abuse to Social Services in Virginia, and to Defendant (Jane) Collins, a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

In addition, the plaintiffs explained that Virginia social workers and a "corrupt" county sheriff conspired to search Cruz's home and his family. One of the plaintiffs was arrested and placed into conservatorship because of Chapman's "false tip."

Aside from the abovementioned issue, Donovan also claims that the "Dog's Most Wanted" star used "shell companies" as personal funds to avoid paying taxes.

When the CEO found out that he owes "millions in taxes that were evaded using the scam, he told Chapman that his production company could no longer work with him if he "insisted on using a scheme to evade taxes."

Furthermore, Chapman became hyper concerned that his illegal wrongdoings might be reported to authorities after "Dog Unleashed," was canceled.

At the time of this writing, Dog the Bounty Hunter has not publicly commented on the matter. The TV star is currently searching for Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie.

