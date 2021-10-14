Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about her child's future, and it seems like she wanted to give her three-year-old daughter a sibling as her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson continues to try winning her back.

Taking to Twitter, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star, who shares three-year-old daughter True Thompson with the NBA player, said her "baby is getting so grown" on her.

One fan replied to her post, saying it's time for her to have another baby, to which Khloe responded with, "Hehehe I want her to have a sibling. If it's Gods plan."

After the "Good American" CEO shared the tweet, Tristan continued to shower her with compliments on Instagram.

According to the Daily Mail UK, the athlete couldn't help but admire his ex despite being separated. Khloe took to the social media platform to share her cover photo for Health Magazine, flaunting her toned body while wearing workout clothes.

"Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So Proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups," the Sacramento Kings player wrote, along with heart emojis.

This is not the first time Tristan has publicly commented on Khloe's sizzling photo. A few months ago, he and Lamar Odom got into a quarrel in the reality star's comment section despite both of them being dumped.

Lamar gushes by writing "hottie" with heart-eye emojis; Tristan is not a fan of his rival's comment as he responds with, "God brought you back the first time. play if you want, different results."

Tristan Thompson Begging Khloe Kardashian For a Second Chance?

Earlier this month, a source spoke to The Sun, saying Tristan is "begging her to take him back."

The NBA star is reportedly on his best behavior right now as the insider said, "Tristan is around way more than before - he's doing all the classes with True, doing the family dinners and is a very present dad."

Not The First Time Tristan Thompson Tried To Win Khloe Kardashian Back

According to an insider who previously spoke to ET Online, the former couple is currently co-parenting their daughter. Tristan is reportedly still "very flirty" with his ex and "tries to get her back."

However, Khloe isn't interested in him as she's "100 percent" focused on her daughter right now.

Despite being involved in several cheating allegations before their break up, Tristan is reportedly still invited to dinners, outings, play dates, and more as long as True is involved in it so they could "have time together as a family."

