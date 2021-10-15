It's been a little over a week since the last episode of What If...?, the latest MCU show on Disney+, released its final episode - but fear not, Marvel fans, because they've already got another one lined up now, and it's looking to be an amped up action flick with a healthy dose of festive fun mixed in - like Die Hard, but if Disney were behind it.

We already know that Clint Barton will be teaming up with Kate Bishop, likely in preparation to pass on the Hawkeye title for Phase 4. The first trailer, released on September 13, showed their first meeting, and they appear to form a slightly tense partnership quickly after.

Today, in the second trailer, we found out how they ended up in New York at Christmastime in the first place.

Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' #Hawkeye, and start streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SpLua8gh0W — Hawkeye (@hawkeyeofficial) October 14, 2021

"So I took the kids to New York to see a show...then people started trying to kill us."

(The show, by the way, looks like an Avengers musical, which I am dying to see as much of as the episode will allow.)

The series promises a last ride buddy-cop style feature for Hawkeye, who will presumably be finished in the MCU after this series is over. Kate Bishop, this film's young protege, will take over the mantle. Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) seems to be a brusque, rebellious young woman, an arching prodigy still in her twenties who has a lot to learn from the more seasoned superhero.

We'll find out exactly what kind of partnership awaits this unlikely pair on Disney+ November 24, Thanksgiving day, with two episodes to kick off the holiday season right off the bat. Get ready for festive action and the feature Hawkeye has always deserved - and to take another step into Phase 4.