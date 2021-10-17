Addison Rae rose to stardom for her viral TikTok videos. Her online persona led her to snag ample opportunities such as having her own Netflix project, attending the Met Gala, and more. Is hosting "Saturday Night Live" her next gig?

According to a report published by Radar Online, Rae is heading to a bigger platform as she's reportedly in talks with "SNL" producers to host the show this season.

An insider told the outlet that the social media star has finalized negotiations with Lorne Michaels, the creator of "SNL." Her episode is expected to air a few weeks from now.

When eagle-eyed fans noticed that Rae followed another producer, Lindsay Shookus, on Instagram, the rumor began circulating.

"Saw Addison Rare recently followed producer at SNL Lindsay Shookus. Could she be hosting this season??" one fan told celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi.

Addison Rae Hosting 'SNL' Rumors Debunked

Despite fans' speculations, Addison Rae and "Saturday Night Live" producers have not publicly confirmed whether she'll appear on the show this season or not.

In addition, the show usually announces the lineup of hosts and musical guests weeks in advance, and they have not posted about the social media star yet.

The information mentioned above is primarily tips, and following a producer online is not significant evidence unless she's photographed leaving the NBC building or hanging out with them in person.

Addison Rae's Hosting Skills Faced Backlash

Before the "SNL" rumors circulated, the dancer posted on social media that UFC hired her to be their correspondent.

In the photo, Rae can be seen holding a microphone on the red carpet. The post reads, "I studied broadcast journalism in college for three whole months to prepare for this moment."

She hosted the introductory part of the event, but it was not well-received by fans as most of them said she didn't deserve to be there. They allege that her journalism background is not enough to be in that position.

"This is disrespectful to all the people who go to college and work their asses off for jobs like this and sometimes don't even get them, but because Addison has clout, she gets them over QUALIFIED sports journalists," one fan wrote. (via the outlet mentioned above)

Following this, several fans allege UFC fired her, but the championship event clarified that Rae was only hired for the event.

