No, it's not a throwback, our fave, Jesse McCartney, dropped his brand new album, New Stage, earlier this month and now he's sharing all the details!

During a Check In with Audacy's, Julia, the artist filled us in on the making of New Stage, an album which he has explained as "such a big part of who I am at this very moment," in a recent tweet.

Originally, McCartney was set to release New Stage in 2020, but due to the pandemic, he waited to release the album. The crooner explains that this extra time holding on to the album was both good and bad. While he was ready to release the project, he was also able to "tinker" with the production even further.

In an Instagram post announcing the record, Jesse wrote, "This album is such a big part of who I am at this very moment. It's a musical journey that follows what it was like to be a young kid growing up in the industry all the way into his twenties."

He added, "It also follows a hopeless romantic who finally finds himself in the relationship of his dreams. It has taken family, friends, and a whole lot of learning experiences to grow into the person I am today; someone who can look back, reflect, and feel the deepest sense of gratitude for the extremely fortunate life I have been given."

McCartney tells us that he is most proud of the "honesty factor" that comes with the new record. "I think it's just sort of a nice big reveal into my world and it sort of pulls back the curtain to what has transpired over the last 15-16 years in my life."

Additionally, the artist is candid about his relationship with his fiancée, Katie Peterson. He says that the new music is a reflection of how his soon-to-be wife has "affected my life in such a positive way."

The couple is actually set to tie the knot this October, and McCartney shares exciting details about the wedding as well!

Watch Jesse's full interview here. New Stage is available everywhere now!

