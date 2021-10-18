In a dash to reschedule their lineup, The House of Mouse has decided to shift around the release dates of many of the big name Marvel titles due to come out in the coming year. The decision was made just previous to the premiere of The Eternals, which is due to hit theaters worldwide on November 5th.

The first film announced to have their release date changed is the much anticipated Black Panther: Wakonda Forever which was due out on July 8th, 2022 and has now been pushed back to November 11th of next year. Taking their spot in July will be Thor: Love And Thunder, which was to premiere March 25th, 2022 will now be May 6th, with Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness the March 25th date.

If that wasn't confusing enough, The Marvels is leaving their release date of July 8th (now held by Black Panther) and moving to the next year on February 17th, 2023, leaving Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania to come out on July 28th, 2023.

The MCU isn't the only franchise that is going through a shuffle. The Indiana Jones Reboot, which was supposed to swing into theaters on July 29th, 2022, was pushed back almost a year to June 30th, 2023.

Supposedly, according to those at the studio, the new slate was due to several production issues as well as the film industry slowly adjusting while getting through the Covid Pandemic.

Regardless of the reasons, fans defiantly have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming year(s).