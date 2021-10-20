New revelations have surfaced regarding the filming process for the newly released indie film, "Runt." Starring Cameron Boyce, who died in July 2019 due to a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy) at 20 year old, "Runt" is the last movie the promising young actor shot before his passing.

Cameron, who was primarily known for his lighthearted Disney roles, such as those he took in "Descendants" and "Jessie," decided to take a more mature approach by inhabiting the role of Cal in "Runt." The movie follows the life of a troubled teen, whose bullying and lack of parental guidance, led him to become a cold and calloused person. The role was important to Cameron, who was an advocate for many social causes, including tolerance and anti-bullying.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Boyce's parents, Libby and Victor Boyce, mentioned Cameron's dedication to the role. Libby mentions that Cameron had warned her that he "wasn't going to be his usual self" in the role, which resulted in Cameron's dark moods and limited interactions with his family since Cal had no relationship with his mother and his father had passed away. While Libby recalls that Cameron hadn't mentioned method acting, it's clear that she suspects that Cameron had taken a method acting approach to prepare for a challenging role that was so different than any he had undertaken before.

"Runt" is available now for streaming on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu. The film is dedicated to its young star, who passed during post-production. To emphasize the extent of their dedication, 1091 Pictures, which acquired the film's North American distribution rights, partnered with the Cameron Boyce Foundation, a nonprofit created by the Boyce family to further the social causes Cameron championed in life, to help raise awareness and funding for a cure for SUDEP. All the more reason to support Cameron's final performance - we hope the film is a great success.

