A video captured how Kate Middleton once refused to be held by Prince William in public, and the gesture only followed the royal protocol.

For centuries, royal family members rarely show affectionate gestures with their partners as they believe that their royal engagements are not the best time to display such actions. There may be rare outings of royals showing PDA, but one video showed how Kate once shrugged off Prince William.

Kate Snubbed Prince William?

In a newly unearthed 2019 clip, the Duchess of Cambridge refused to receive her husband's affection in public.

During the couple's appearance on the BBC Christmas program "A Berry Royal Christmas" by Mary Berry, Prince William tried placing his hand on his wife's shoulder. However, the duchess seemingly ignored him. Royal watchers assumed that it was only a tickle.

Kate shaking off William's hand on her shoulder during #ABerryRoyalChristmas pic.twitter.com/NyzjdKC3rk — Caitlin McBride (@mcbride_caitlin) December 16, 2019

However, body language expert Blanca Cobb explained to Cosmopolitan that year how the moment did not look like a tickle at all.

READ ALSO: Prince William Has MAJOR Regret On Feud With Prince Harry -- What Truly Led To Fallout?

"Think about when somebody bumps into you ‒ you'll pull back and turn your body to have some space. You don't know it's coming. So it can be a reflex or it can be that she didn't want his hand on her at that moment, so she twisted away from him and her shoulder went with the rest of her body," she explained.

The expert then noted how Kate moved her shoulder to subtly tell him not to touch her. Still, she added that it may have been a reflex rather than a rejection.

At that time, Kate was also in deep conversation with the host, so she did not realize he wanted to touch her shoulders. Most of the time, people will move when someone touches them.

Prince William, Kate Still Offer Rare PDA

Despite shrugging her husband at that time, there are also times the duchess herself wholeheartedly received Prince William affection in public.

Years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge participated in the Shout's Crisis Volunteer event at the Troubadour White City Theatre in London. They showed sweet gestures in front of the watchers, flaunting Prince William's sweet and lovely signals.

After the off-the-cuff speech, attendees saw Prince William once extend his hand and touch Kate's arm. The duke also softly tapped the back of his wife and guided her to the car before leaving the venue.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Location Discovered: Fugitive's Parents ACCIDENTALLY Drop Clue They're Helping Him Hide?