Prince William seemingly realized what led him and Prince Harry to be estranged, and he reportedly began regretting that.

For the past years, the monarchy got a little weaker after Prince William and Prince Harry began to have misunderstandings as royal brothers. Their feud, unfortunately, got worse after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to leave their senior royal posts and move to the US.

Prince Harry spoke up multiple times about how he and Prince William are currently on different paths.

As to the main reason for the fallout, a royal expert detailed how the feud began and how Prince William regrets that it happened.

How Did Prince William, Prince Harry End Up Being Separated

During her interview on Real Royalty's 2021 documentary "Kate: A Young Queen In waiting," royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that the royal brothers reached that point where they were no longer talking.



"William probably does have a major regret around the conversation that he had with his brother around the time when Harry and Meghan got engaged, when William sat down with Harry and urged him to take his time, not to rush into anything," she said.

The Duke of Cambridge only wanted to offer brotherly advice. However, Prince Harry felt otherwise as he thought he never had his brother's approval and support.

Nicholl then noted that it became the beginning of their fallout, and the once unbreakable bond began to crumble down.

Prince William Did Not Want To Lose Prince Harry

Another royal expert shared the same sentiments and revealed that Prince William never intended to come to blows with Prince Harry.

Royal expert Penny Junor recently revealed that the Duke of Cambridge only wanted his brother to pause for a moment to check whether he was certain with Meghan Markle. Although his statement affected Prince Harry differently, Prince William was reportedly very reasonable after going through a lot.

For what it's worth, their parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana rushed into marriage. In the end, they got divorced and went on to live with other people.

"So it was a reasonable question from a caring and loving older brother. Harry, I think, took it very amiss and was angry, and I don't think has forgiven William," she went on.

Fortunately, Prince William and Prince Harry looked like they were already on the mend in the past months. Only time can tell whether they will be healed soon.

