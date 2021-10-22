An exclusive with Deadline has announced that the incredibly popular book series DI Hillary Greene is going to be adapted for the screen. The books by Faith Martin are going to be turned into a television series by Becky Southwell and Dylan Neal of Southwell Neal Entertainment.

The book series DI Hillary Greene is a mystery series which chronicles the adventures of a police woman, Hillary Greene. When there is a dead body found floating on the Oxford Canal, Greene is not as quick as the others to cast off this incident as a product of a falling-off-the-boat type situation. Like any good investigator, Greene dives headfirst, determined to discover what happened to this now deceased person, all the while doing everything in her power to save her career.

This modern Agatha Christie style knack for murder mystery that Faith Martin posesses ensure that the television series will have us all perched on the edge of our seats, constantly crying out whodunnit. This eighteen book series has sold more than two million copies internationally. With that many fans and that much source material, there is a great chance that the television series DI Hillary Greene may be around for a while.

Southwell Neal Entertainment has been around for seven years. Established back in 2014 by husband and wife Dylan Neal and Becky Southwell, have worked on a variety of different projects through the years. On the Hallmark series Gourmet Detective, the two worked as writer and executives. Neal was also an actor on the show. He has also been seen in Fifty Shades of Grey, Dead of Summer, and 9-1-1. Southwell finds most of her experience in writing, having written for Girls Behaving Badly and Relic Hunter.

The two are very excited to take on this project. Neal said to Deadline, "We are thrilled that Faith has entrusted us with bringing Hillary to the TV screen and know that her millions of loyal readers will be joined by even more TV viewers." We are excited to see these incredible books hit the screen!