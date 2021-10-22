An exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter has just announced that Sam Richardson has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2. The cast, which was already bringing back the original icons Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, is now sure to be a superstar packed project that does the original classic the sequel it deserves.

The incredibly talented Richardson will be a welcome addition to the Hocus Pocus world. He has previously appeared in Veep, The Tomorrow War, and Ted Lasso. He has also been seen on the sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave. His resume speaks to the range he has as an actor. We are excited to see him bring that range to the ever haunted Salem.

Not only is Richardson an incredible actor, he is also a famously kind person. In an interview with Vanity Fair last July he said, "I am very optimistic. I like to have fun. And I do make friends pretty easily and quickly." It's no wonder the actor found himself cast on the show Ted Lasso. With this upbeat, optimistic persona, we are excited to root for Richardson. We can't wait to see him take the screen in this upcoming movie, alongside the stars we became obsessed with in 1993.

Hocus Pocus 2 is a combination of modern times with all of the reasons Hocus Pocus became the iconic cult classic that bridges the gap between millennials and zillenials alike. According to THR, this new film will follow the story of, "three young women," who, "accidentally bring the Sanderson sister back to modern-day Salem." A lot has changed since 1993. Is it just me, or do you feel like we are going to see the Sanderson sisters make a TikTok Dance to I Put a Spell On You. I mean, we can all feel it coming.



It has been announced that Hocus Pocus 2 will be released in 2022. I know that it is hard to contemplate waiting so long for the next Hocus Pocus film so close to Halloween, but all that means is one more year of rewatching the original one million times. Can we really complain?