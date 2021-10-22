Tragedy befell the set of Alec Baldwin's Western Rust on Thursday when the actor discharged a prop gun, killing DP Halyna Hutchins and injuring the film's director Joel Souza. The accident happened while filming a scene on the New Mexico set, shutting down production so that investigators can determine what exactly happened.

Deadline posted the full statmentment from The Sante Fe County's Sheriff's Department about what they know thus far:

Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set of the western "Rust", October 21, 2021, when a 911 caller reported a shooting on the set. The sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor. Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.

The first photo of Baldwin was posted on Twitter today by The Santa Fe New Mexican where he is seen on the set out of wardrobe.

There has also been an outpouring of sympathy and well wishes for the late Halyna Hutchins by those throughout the filmmaking and acting community.

Halyna Hutchins, in one of her final posts to Instagram, showed her support for her film creatives during IATSE negotiations.

The film, which was written by Baldwin and Souza, tells the story of an outlaw named Harlan Rust who is on a mission to break his 13-year-old grandson out of jail for an accidental murder that would lead to his being hung.

Alec Baldwin spoke out for the first time since the accident expressing his deepest regret to Hutchin's family:

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred. I am in touch with with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.

It is uncertain when the film will go back into production due to the ongoing investigation by police.