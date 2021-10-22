I have been very open about my views on Josh Groban with you all. For those that are not caught up, my views on Josh Groban include that he has the voice of an angel, is supremely talented, and does not exist. Josh Groban is a figment of our collective societal imagination. It is America's best kept secret. I am busting it wide open.

One facet of Josh Groban's life and career points to him being entirely unreal. That is his television resume. Josh Groban has appeared in numerous different TV shows. What's weird about that? Well, in almost every TV show he has ever been a part of he plays the same character: himself.

This trajectory makes sense for Britney Spears or literally anyone else in the popculture universe. But, as I have previously discussed, Josh Groban is an anomaly. Most people would not be able to pick him out of a line up. Therefore it is SUSPICIOUS that he keeps playing himself in all of these shows. How is it possible that he is recognizable enough to be the punchline of the moment? Something doesn't quite add up.

The evidence is stacked against him. Here is the evidence. Here are five times that Josh Groban played himself.

1. Parks and Recreation

In the final season of Parks and Recreation, Josh Groban made an appearance as, you guessed it, Josh Groban. In it, he is at a sushi place where all of the food is named after celebrities. Josh Groban orders his own sushi. Like, come on everyone, none of this is real.

2. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia



Yes, Josh Groban makes an appearance as himself on this hilarious anti-sitcom. In this clip, he is supposedly in a relationship with Dee. Isn't it suspicious that he is making an appearnce in an anti-sitcom. There are very few anti-sitcoms out there. I am more inclined to believe that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is not real rather than Josh Groban being real.

3. Julie's Greenroom



A greenroom is a place that actors hang out before they go on stage. Somehow, however, Josh Groban found himself on a TV show called Julie's Greenroom playing himself. Sure, shows can have any title they want, but what is Josh doing in Julie's Greenroom. Why isn't he in Josh's Greenroom? Well, you can't have a greenroom if you don't exist. Also, he's just casually hanging out with puppets?! Sure, yep. VERRRRRYYYYYY convincing.

4. The Muppets



SPEAKING OF PUPPETS, let's talk about Josh Groban playing Josh Groban on The Muppets, shall we? The number of times Josh Groban seems to be his supposedly human self surrounded by felt creatures is INCREDIBLY suspicious. Also, I think the powers that be went too far when trying to convince us he was real this time around. They're CLEARLY trying to set him up to be in a relationship with Miss Piggy. I, for one, am not buying it.

5. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend



Every the songsmith, Josh Groban made an appearance as himself in the musical television comedy, Crazy Ex-Girlfirend. In this moment, Groban sings in the background as Rebecca Bunch, played by the absolutely ICONIC Rachel Bloom, contemplates her life and decisions. He doesn't seem to take an active part in the scene. He eventaully appears, but, even still, he is just a voice, technically in her head, singing beautifully. It's almost like he's...imaginary.

If you can read this (and have read my other article) and STILL believe Josh Groban exists, I have more work to do than I thought. Don't worry. I will be back here every Friday: amassing evidence, getting you the facts, and blowing the cover off of the entire operation. I will see you here next week.