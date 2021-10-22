It is known to the public that Britney Spears has two sons named Sean Preston and Jayden James, from her ex-husband Kevin Federline. However, the pop star doesn't give too much information about her children as she describes them as "extremely independent little men."

More recently, the "Gimme More" hitmaker gave a glimpse of her personal life as she took to Instagram to share "bittersweet" throwback photos of her and her boys playing on the beach.

"So bittersweet to see them get older ... why can't they just stay babies forever." She wrote in the caption before adding, "They will always be MINE." (check out the photos below)

Following this, many fans took to the comment section to express their thoughts.

"I'm so sorry you missed out on so much with your boys," one fan wrote.

"You'll have the baby girl you always wanted," one fan wished.

"My heart breaks bc you were robbed of their childhood. I hope you make the best of these times and reconnect with your babies!" another fan wrote.

Last month, the "Circus" songstress gave an occasional update about her sons, saying they just celebrated their birthdays, but they're growing up, and they "want to do their own things."

Spears mentioned that she asked permission from her children to post pictures on Instagram about them because they are "extremely independent little men."

"It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing." the singer added.

Britney Spears' Relationship To Her Sons

According to The Sun, the singer lost custody of Sean Preston and Jayden James in 2007. Her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, was granted full custody.

In regards to her terms as a mother to her children, a judge granted Spears "two visits and one overnight stay per week."

In 2008, she was placed under conservatorship after dealing with mental health problems.

Per Nicki Swift, the pop star sees her kids today, but she doesn't spend much time with them as there's a new custody agreement.

Spears' custody was dropped to 30 percent from 50 percent after an incident between Sean and the singer's father, Jamie Spears.

The two reportedly got into a fight which caused Federline to request a restraining order against Jamie.

