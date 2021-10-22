Louis Thornton-Allan and Meadow Walker have tied the knot! She was apparently led down the aisle by Vin Diesel, her godfather, in lieu of her deceased father Paul, who passed away in 2013.

Walker, 22, revealed on Friday that she married her partner and high school sweeheart, Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic, sharing adorable footage from the seaside ceremony. Vin Diesel, who was featured in the Fast & Furious movies with Meadow's father, led her down the aisle, according to E!.

On Friday, the model posted a black-and-white video of the lavish celebrations on Instagram. Jordana Brewster, Vin's and Paul's co-star, was also present. In the video, she can be seen giving Meadow a great embrace. Vin's 13-year-old daughter Hania Riley, whom he has with longterm companion Paloma Jiménez, is also seen getting ready to go down the aisle with Meadow.

Meadow donned a couture Givenchy halter-neck white backless dress to the little ceremony. With a simple veil, she achieved a classic image. Meadow wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry as well as an engagement ring designed by Eduardo Saggese of Eclat Jewels.

Matthew Williams, creative director of Givenchy, told Vogue that he aimed to create a gown that "truly allowed her personality show through."

In order to let her individuality show through, her stylist gave her a silk cady bridal dress with an hourglass form, a halter neck and an edgy, backless style.

He als revealed that he kept the train simple.

She wore an airy veil that drew attention to her stunning eyes, flawless complexion, and natural statuesque radiance.

Meadow Rain Walker was born on November 4, 1998, in Los Angeles, California, to Paul Walker and Rebecca Soteros. Paul, who was 25 at the time, was in high demand as an actor after starring in the critically praised film "Pleasantville."

During the following year, his film appearances in the blockbuster films "Varsity Blues" and "She's All That" helped prepare him for his ultimate global popularity in the 2001 film "The Fast and the Furious.". His ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros became pregnant just as his career was taking off. "The whole thought of being a dad was scary to me," he revealed to CosmoGirl in 2003 (via OK!).

"I don't think anybody thinks that they're truly prepared or ready for that." However, he was well aware that he could not just ignore his daughter. Paul told WENN (via Young Hollywood) that Meadow grew up in Hawaii with Soteros and that he was financially supporting her" He explained to the outlet that he had to reconcile his views that "mom and dad were supposed to be together" and accept that he personally was not ready for marriage or settling down. This does not mean he did not feel bad. "I felt guilt, so I'd come around and do what I could do," he shared.

