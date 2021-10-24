James Michael Tyler, an actor, popularly known for his role of Gunther on the beloved sitcom "Friends," has passed away at the age of 59.

According to Variety, Tyler died peacefully in his home in Los Angeles, California. He has been battling advanced prostate cancer since September 2018 after a routine physical check-up.

After he was diagnosed with such a medical condition, the actor became a campaigner for individuals with prostate to get tested as early as 40 years old.

"My goal this past year was to see my 59th birthday. I did that. My goal now is to at least save one life." he said.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler previously confirmed his diagnosis on the "Today" show earlier this year, saying his prostate cancer was already stage 4 and had spread to his bones.

Before he landed his most prominent role on "Friends," he worked as a barista at the Bourgeois Pig Cafe on Franklin Avenue near Hollywood.

He was approached to stand in the background and become a barista at the Central Perk cafe on the show.

His role on the NBC sitcom never had any lines at first, but after two seasons and 33 appearances, his character finally got a name and a first dialogue.

Tyler appeared in at least 150 out of 236 episodes of the award-winning comedy show.

Gunther on 'Friends'

Tyler's character Gunther, a peroxide blonde, was once a soap actor on a show called "All My Children," but his character was killed off, leading him to work at the Central Perk.

He had feelings for Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) for years, but he never revealed his genuine emotions until the end of the series.

Rachel took his confession lightly and told him that she'll think of Gunther whenever she encounters someone who has hair "brighter than the sun."

James Michael Tyler was able to catch up with the lead cast of "Friends" - Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow - via Zoom during the HBO Max reunion special earlier this year.

James Michael Tyler's Life

The actor was born on May 28, 1962, in Winona, Mississippi. He grew up in Anderson, South Carolina, with his sister after his father died when he was 10, and his mother passed away when he was 11.

Tyler played several roles in student plays during his time at Clemson University. He graduated with a degree in geology.

In 1988, he moved to Los Angeles, California, to sell keyboards at a Guitar Center. He later worked as a production assistant on "Fat Man and Little Boy."

He was survived by his second wife, script coordinator Jennifer Carno.

