According to a new statement from Dave Chappelle, he is open to meeting with members of the transgender community and hearing their stories, but there are a few conditions. He had a new show over the weekend and he no longer kept mum about the controversy he's in.

On this show, a lot of his comedic pals opening for him in Nashville this past weekend, including Jeff Ross, Donnell Rawlings, Tom Segura and Joe Rogan. After a while, Dave stepped up to address the topic that most people wanted him to address.

"The Closer" angered many people and it's impossible he did not know that. He however, would not apologize for it and instead, made jokes about the reactions He began his act by humorously pulling out a piece of paper and reading, "F*** y'all, n****s!"

He then said he was in so much trouble, it was impossible even for him to reach DaBaby via phone. The jokes just kept flowing. " So what do you call someone who is Black and transgender in the United States," he even asked?

To which the reply was, "A n***a!"

Dave then made a joke about his wife worrying about his safety and buying him a revolver with a pearl handle because he was afraid someone would say "f****t!" to him if he used it. It's apparent that he's making no effort to tone down his support for LGBTQ issues.

ALSO READ: Brian Laundrie Cause of Death - Alligators? This is Problematic, People in the Area Say

A little more seriously, Dave said that his untitled documentary project, which he just presented at the Hollywood Bowl, had received a lot of festival attention just as the issue around his new Netflix special, "The Closer," was gaining steam. Those same festivals have since dumped him, he claims.

Dave praised Netflix for their steadfastness in refusing to remove the special.

After that, he said he's willing to meet the LGBTQ members of Netflix who have protested his brand of comedy. He however, outlined his expectations for this meeting to happen. This is where he made a jab against Hannah Gadsby.

People who chat to him must comply with three conditions: they must confess that Hannah Gadsby isn't funny, watch the program from beginning to end, and be available at a time and location of their choosing, he said.

It can be recalled that just a couple of weeks ago, the Australian comedian known for her work, "Nanette," who belongs to the LGBTQ community poked fun at Dave's kind of humour and blasted the Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Although film festivals have abandoned DC, he plans to screen his documentary film in ten other places throughout the United States nonetheless. He is also sure that not everyone has cancelled him.

He even asked out loud at the end of his show: "Am I canceled?," just to hear the audience roar.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin Forgiven by Halyna Hutchins' Father, But Son is Very 'Lost Without his Mother'