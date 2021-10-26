In the new trailer for "The Unforgivable," Sandra Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a recently released ex-con looking to be reconnected with her estranged younger sister. However, Slater must navigate a hostile community that can't forgive her for the violent crime she committed 20 years ago.

The highly anticipated Netflix drama, which is directed by German director Nora Fingscheidt and produced by Bullock's production company Fortis Films, is an adaptation of the 2009 miniseries "Unforgiven." This new version also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan and Viola Davis.

In the emotionally-charged trailer, Bullock seeks help to get the little sister she raised back from a community that doesn't think she deserves it and wants her to pay for the heinous crime of killing a cop. As she desperately finds a way to escape her past and gain empathy, Bullock clashes with the authorities, lawyers, and other community members, who refuse to let her move on and turn over a new leaf. From the trailer, we can already see how this film challenges us to rethink what crimes can be forgiven and how much people need to repent to earn it.

"The Unforgivable" is set for theatrical release on November 24, 2021 before streaming on Netflix on December 10, 2021. Follow Enstarz for the latest in celebrity news and commentary. We're bringing you the latest and greatest on your favorite celebrities, TV shows, and films.