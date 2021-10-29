What do you get when you cross Harry Potter, Fleabag, and The Office? One of the MOST AMAZING CAST ANNOUNCEMENTS I'VE EVER HEARD! An exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter announced that Harry Potter's Fiona Shaw and Flebag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge have just joined the cast of John Krasinski's next movie. Krasinski will be writing, directing, and acting in the film. He will star opposite Ryan Reynolds.

Waller-Bridge and Shaw are sure to bring a unique set of credentials to the project. Waller-Bridge was just recently a script contributor for the newest 007 film, No Time to Die. The multi hyphenate is a storyteller at her core. In an interview with The Guardian she revealed that she really loves every aspect of the storytelling process.

I like the possibilities that you have when you are writing. They are infinite. I always feel as though the story is there, floating around in my peripheral vision, I just need to catch sight of it for a second. Being on set is a lot of fun; the camaraderie, getting that incredible take, but I think I love the edit the most. It's like putting a puzzle together with friends. It's so exciting when a cut works. Also, when it's all finished and people like it is a pretty great feeling.

This will not be the first time that Fleabag has worked with Aunt Petunia. Fiona Shaw took on the role of Carolyn in Phoebe Waller-Bridge's series Killing Eve. For her work in the show, Shaw received her first two Emmy nominations. The Irish actress senses a familiar connection between herself and the younger writer. She told The Guardian:

Phoebe reminds me of when I was 32 and doing very serious theatre. Plays that were utterly exhausting but I was also enjoying every minute of it. Now I see Phoebe enjoying every minute of her world. To watch her glorying in it makes me feel maternal. She's having her moment: working so hard but releasing it and being radiant.

The kinship and respect these two actors hold for each other is sure to light up the screen of this newest Krasinski film. We can't wait to see it!