Netflix has recently announced the slate of A-list talent that will appear in their upcoming comedy, "The Out-Laws." Led by "Workaholics" star Adam Devine, other big names joining the film include Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, and Devine's "Workaholics" co-star Blake Anderson. Pierce Brosnan was previously announced as part of the cast.

Directed by Tyler Spindel and written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove, "The Out-Laws" is about a straight-laced bank manager, played by Devine, who suspects his in-laws are the infamous Ghost Bandits when the criminals hold up his bank during his wedding week. With such a star-studded cast, the comedy-action flick is sure to be an amusing comedy of errors that promises to bring chaos and laughter to audiences.

Meanwhile, Dobrev is also set to appear in upcoming Netflix romantic comedy "Love Hard," which sees Dobrev falling for a catfish scheme orchestrated by Jimmy O. Yang's character. The Netflix rom-com is set for a November 5th release exclusively on the streaming platform.

Look forward to the release of "The Out-Laws" on Netflix in 2022. In the meantime, we're keeping an eye on updates on this fun film. For more entertainment news and commentary, follow Enstarz!