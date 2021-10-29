William Shatner is reportedly due to the after-effects of flying into space at the age of 90.

Shatner completed his life by joining Blue Origin's spaceflight this month. He joined Dr. Chris Boshuizen, Glen de Vries, and Audrey Powers during the 10-minute mission at the max ascent velocity of 2,235 mph.

However, the experience of a lifetime will reportedly cost the actor his life.

In a report by the National Enquirer, the actor's decision to go to space with his current body weight could soon send him to the grave. For what it's worth, he joined the team despite being 40 pounds heavier compared to NASA's guidelines on astronauts' weights.

One insider said, "Everyone was concerned that the extra weight he's carrying would be too much to bear, given the stress of the liftoff and reentry of real spaceflight - especially at his age!"

Aside from being the oldest man ever to reach space, Shatner also became the "fattest man" that risked his life even more.

A doctor reportedly told the news outlet that his weight caused sudden massive forces of gravity to increase his chances of suffering from a heart attack or stroke. Although they safely returned to Earth, the actor's health should reportedly be looked after now.

Is William Shatner Dying?

Unfortunately, what the news outlet reported was not accurate and only body-shamed the veteran actor.

Far from what it claimed, the actor revealed that he experienced weightlessness but never faced a negative effect afterward. He also enjoyed the view that he left no place for health scares during and after the trip.

"The covering of blue. This sheet, this blanket, this comforter that we have around. We think, 'Oh, that's blue sky,'" he said after returning to the land. "Then suddenly you shoot through it all of the sudden, as though you're whipping a sheet off you when you're asleep, and you're looking into blackness, into black ugliness."

He also shared his experience on his Twitter account, saying how fortunate he is to see the planet from afar.

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was there to assist them as they boarded the New Shepard. All passengers experienced the weightlessness Shatner felt.

According to NPR, the capsule Shatner jetted in topped out at an apogee altitude of 351,000 feet (about 66 miles up) before going back to land.

