When Meghan Markle read aloud from her children's book, "The Bench" on YouTube this week, the hosts of Australia's Today show couldn't hold back their laughter.

According to Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon of Today, the Duchess of Sussex took her self-penned storybook very seriously.

Reporter Alex Cullen couldn't contain his laughter as Meghan paid tribute to Prince Harry and their baby Archie in her dedication to the book.

"For the man and the boy who make my heart go pump-pump," Meghan cooed in the clip.

Right after that, Alex erupted into laughter before sputtering: "Sorry! It's very hard to keep a straight face."

"Why is it difficult to keep a straight face, Alex? It's a lovely story,'' said an amused Ally, not sure if she was being sarcastic or what.

When Karl said, "As we always say, pump-pump," which caused Ally to snicker: 'Up the jam!"

The trio then started to sing "Pump Up the Jam," a Technotronic classic from 1989.

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin Fatal Shooting Accident to Be Independently Investigated by Known Power Attorney Over 'Unanswered' Questions

This is hardly the first time the book was mocked on the "Today" show. Markle's book The Bench has already been mocked way back in May, when Karl learned of it. He specially sneered when he learned that the book, which is on father-son ties, began as a poem written by the Duchess of Sussex for Prince Harry on Father's Day.

After hearing about the book's origins from Nine's American reporter, Amelia Adams, Karl seemed to think it was absurd that the Sussexes, who lived in California, would compose poetry for each other in their leisure time.

Karl's co-host Ally questioned the lines she had to read on her own teleprompter that linked Meghan to well-known children's writers. This sarcastic statement kicked off the program and prompted the other co-hosts to follow suit in making derogatory comments.

"Meghan Markle is joining the ranks of Roald Dahl and J.K. Rowling - oh, a stretch - by writing her first children's book about the bond between fathers and sons," she said.

Amelia, a Los Angeles-based reporter, couldn't disguise her cynicism when Allison mentioned that there will be an audiobook release as well.

"Yeah, can you imagine anything better? I mean, pop it on in the car, pop it on at home when you're cooking dinner. Meghan's dulcet tones...," she said.

After Karl banged his desk and broke into laughing, he said: "They genuinely create poetry together!" in the studio of Today in Sydney.

It was launched on June 8 with an audiobook edition spoken by Meghan herself and illustrated by Californian artist Christian Robinson.

READ MORE: Gabby Petito Murder Case Closed With Brian Laundrie Dead?