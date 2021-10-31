During the numerous strange occurrences that occurred in 2021, many people did not see Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson having some sort of friendship.

The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, who is now divorcing Kanye West, was recently photographed having a good time at Knott's Berry Farm in California with long-time companion Pete Davidson.

The couple was photographed holding hands while riding the roller coaster, and they were reportedly joined by Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, another newly engaged controversial couple.

Other friends, including Kim's former PA Steph Shephard, SKIMS CMO Tracy Romulus, Harry Hudson, and others, joined them.

People started chatting about the photo right away.

kim kardashian and pete davidson at knott’s scary farm pic.twitter.com/2yzZKp9tDX — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) October 31, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dating Rumors Get a Reaction on Social Media

As the latest rumor hit the internet, one Twitter user pointed out, "A whole new f----- world.. was this on anyone's 2021 bingo card?"

Another Twitter user said, "Could be true, could be not true."

"Kim has a type, obviously, but then let's not forget Pete is the one celebrity who can't seem to date."

Another Twitter user suggested that if Kim, who had been married to Kanye West for seven years, could handle the Grammy-winning musician, she could handle Pete as well.

However, one of the most amusing responses was from those who said that the Kardashians are starting a new trend with the men they're dating.

Most of the Kar-Jenner sisters dated black guys, sportsmen, and even musicians, as everyone knows.

However, with Kourtney Kardashian's PDA with Travis Barker frequently in the news, social media fans believe Kim also wants one.

"She saw Kourtney's thin white boy and said, 'I want one too.'"

Another chimed in, "Heard thin boys do it better."

But a third person said, "This doesn't surprise me. They're going to bang, if they haven't already! Opposites attract. Look at who Kourtney is engaged to now. One of the other K or J sisters usually follows suit. Change it up a bit!"

READ ALSO: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Split: Will There Be Chances of Reconciliation If He Does THIS?

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dating?

After Kim Kardashian, who hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on Oct. 9, made waves for kissing Pete Davidson in one of the show's sketches, people began to talk.

However, the two are said to have remained friends after their live kiss on the show.

Furthermore, Kanye West and Pete have been pals for quite some time and used to hang out in the same circles.

Despite the new romance rumors, an insider told People magazine that Kim and Pete are just pals.

"They hang around in the same circles, so they'll run into each other occasionally. It's merely a gathering of buddies."

Those who were there at the located reported to TMZ that Kim and Pete were secluded from their group of friends, but affirmed that there was no PDA between them, according to another source.

READ ALSO: Angelina Jolie Stirs Health Concerns After Being Seen on the Red Carpet for 'Eternals' -- Is She OK?