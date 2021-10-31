Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid devastated their fans' hearts when they announced that their six-year on-again, off-again relationship was over.

Their breakup, on the other hand, appears to have been a long time coming.

During their violent dispute on September 29, it was claimed that Zayn had an altercation with Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid, in which he allegedly shoved her and called her a "f--ing Dutch slut," according to many news agencies.

"Stay away from my f--ing daughter," the Bradford-born artist told the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" actress in court filings.

After that, Zayn allegedly slammed her against a dresser, causing her "mental anguish."

Gigi was in Paris at the time of the incident and is thought to have heard the argument over the phone when Zayn allegedly turned his rage on her.

"Strap on some f--ing balls and defend your partner against your f--ing mother in my house," he allegedly yelled at his child's mother.

The "Pillow Talk" singer is also said to be doing drugs and drinking frequently these days.

But, as a result of what happened, the former One Direction star's career was ruined after pleading not guilty to four counts of harassing Yolanda and receiving a sentence of probation and anger management training.

His record label, RCA, also dropped him.

Despite his plea of no contest, he categorically denied striking his partner's mother.

Is Gigi and Zayn's relationship, however, truly over?

Is A Reconciliation Between Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Possible?

For quite some time, Gigi Hadid and her family have been concerned about Zayn Malik.

"It's no secret he loves to smoke weed," a source told The Sun, "but his daily habit seems to be more essential than socializing."

"Over the years, he's been upfront about his anxiety concerns, and that's a major cause for concern."

It's been difficult for Zayn to deal with the fact that the blonde beauty comes from a large family over the years they've been together.

Now, the source revealed how the Hadids just want Zayn to "seek help either through therapy or some kind of specialist rehab."

But is a reconciliation possible if Zayn tries to better himself?

It's not in the cards as of yet, according to the insider.

"Gigi wants what's best for him. Even though they're not together, he'll always be the father to their daughter. "

