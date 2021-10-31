Angelina Jolie made numerous rare public appearances with her children during the "Eternals" film premiere.

Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, have all joined the Hollywood A-lister in recent weeks.

When her two teenage children, Zahara and Shiloh, recycled some of the clothes she wore for prior occasions and ceremonies, it became one of the most talked about aspects of their appearance.

Zahara's recycled dress, which she wore to the 2014 Academy Awards, was discussed by Jolie in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"My children are all dressed in vintage outfits, including my old Oscars gown. We repurposed and upcycled all of my old items."

However, it isn't just Angelina Jolie's children that are being discussed.

Is Angelina Jolie In Good Health?

According to the National Enquirer, Angelina Jolie, who is married to Brad Pitt, appeared to be exceedingly skinny while attending many red carpet premieres for her new film.

A source close to the outlet, the "Maleficent" actress currently weighs roughly 98 pounds, which is out of proportion to her height.

"Angie's weight has reached the point where it's scaring friends and loved ones."

"She rarely touches her meal when she goes down to eat," the source continued, "and she's plainly not receiving enough nutrients."

The insider added that Jolie's arms "look like toothpicks, and her bones nearly seem to poke out of her skin."

The "Tomb Raider" star apparently stopped eating to show off an accessory that would look excellent on slim bodies, according to the source.

"By adorning herself with something that prevents her from eating, she may be sending a dangerous signal to young girls suffering from similar issues."

Angelina Jolie 'At Risk' of Getting Serious Illness

Angelina Jolie should weigh roughly 128 to 140 pounds, according to Dr. Gabe Mirkin, a health and weight expert who told the National Enquirer that she stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall.

The supposed specialist says Jolie is at risk of major ailments because he believes she is underweight.

"She's showing signs of osteoporosis, which is a serious condition characterized by a loss of bone mass induced by rapid weight loss."

"She's at substantial risk of breaking bones and far more serious medical complications if she falls," he warned.

The Truth About Angelina Jolie

The National Enquirer's report should be taken with a grain of salt.

Angelina Jolie may be gifted with a slim figure, but that doesn't imply she's sick or starving herself.

Several claims have surfaced about Angelina Jolie's "starvation" concerns, but if genuine, the actress should have addressed this years ago.

