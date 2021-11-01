Are Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ready to fight each other physically?

According to the National Enquirer, the former professional wrestler has poked Diesel, and the two are poised to fight in Hollywood's fight of the century.

"For years, Dwayne has been taking potshots at Vin - and now Vin is ready to retaliate."

Taking on The Ring with Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson?

Both performers are ready to take their verbal fighting to the next level, according to a source.

"Dwayne has been hitting Vin below the belt, criticizing him for gaining a large belly," says the source, and now

"Vin is so enraged that if Dwayne's comments don't cease, the feud could get physical."

The Source of Their Supposed Feud

After finishing filming "The Fate of the Furious" in 2016, the 49-year-old athlete-turned-actor dumped on the 54-year-old action star in a now-deleted Instagram outburst.

Johnson blasted out some of his male co-stars, calling them "chicken s-t" and "sugar a--s," despite without naming names.

However, the "Jumanji" actor then clarified that he was referring to his now-rumored loathed rival.

Johnson is said to have escalated his attacks by stating that other members of the cast and crew agreed with his harsh portrayal of Diesel and even congratulated him for going public.

The source told the Enquirer, "Dwayne enjoys rubbing it in because he knows Vin is an insecure guy with an inflated ego who needs frequent feeding."

According to the source, the animosity between Vin Diesel and Dayne Johnson erupted a few months ago when Diesel retaliated against his co-star, alleging that he gave Johnson a lot of tough love when he initially joined the franchise.

He apparently believed it would aid in getting the film's performance to "where it needed to be."

"I go into every endeavor giving it my all," Johnson responded.

"And if I believe there are some things that need to be straightened out, handled, and taken care of, I go ahead and do it. That's all there is to it."

"So, like everyone else, I chuckled when I read that," he continued.

The Real Story Behind Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's Fight On The Ring

The two A-listers have had a vendetta against one other since 2016.

But is it true that the two could fight in the ring? Fans will have to wait and see whether this is true.

Johnson and Diesel, after all, are two physically healthy individuals.

