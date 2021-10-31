Alec Baldwin's wife, according to reports, is concerned about his mental health.

When Hilaria Baldwin learned that her husband had shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by accident, she instantly put her six children on the card and left without a plan.

The author stated in an interview with The New York Post on Saturday that she had no idea where she was going because she had just driven around with her kids.

Her family was sighted in Greenwich Village on Oct. 22, one day after the horrific shooting.

They chose a ski town in Manchester, Vermont, because they knew it would be out of the way.

Hilaria thought that he and his husband would be able to shield their children from the fallout from the unintentional gunshot.

Hilaria Baldwin Worries For Alec

Hilaria, on the other hand, expressed her concerns about her spouse. She believes the Hollywood A-lister will suffer from PTSD as a result of the tragedy that murdered the cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza, 48.

According to the former podcaster, "We had to grieve Halyna's passing, so I brought [Alec] up here. Alec experienced a horrible event, and I'm working to keep his PTSD to a minimum."

"She went on to add," she continued "When something like this happens, what happens to military and police officers is devastating. We came up here for some peace and quiet."

Hilaria Baldwin expressed "hope" but uncertainty when asked if her husband will continue to work as an actor.

"He needs space for me to take care of him and his mental health," she explained.

"That was a terrible thing to happen. Alec is in a bad mood."

READ ALSO: 'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Not At Fault, Points Fingers at Alec Baldwin, Producers

Alec Baldwin Addresses the Shooting Situation

Alec Baldwin addressed the tragedy in public for the first time on Saturday, with his wife at his side.

He informed the paparazzi in a video aired on TMZ that he isn't legally authorized to discuss the details of what happened on the set of "Rust" when he accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins, but he had a lot to say about the actress who died.

Hutchins died after accidentally firing a prop rifle on the set of "Rust." She was 42 years old at the time.

Alec said he visited with Halyna's husband and son after the incident, but he "wouldn't know how to describe" how their meeting went in the four-minute video.

"He's in a state of grief," Alec explained. "On set, there are often unintentional incidents, but nothing like this." This is a one-in-a-thousand epistle.

"The guy is overwhelmed with grief," Alec said. "There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Dating? Twitter Thinks Kardashian Sisters Are In Their 'Thin White Boy' Phase