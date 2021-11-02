Duff Goldman is one of the popular famous chefs on Food Network. He often posts his dessert creations and family on Instagram. Recently, one photo struck his fans, which led them to be concerned about his baby; what happened?

In a recent post shared on the social media platform, Goldman took a photo of his baby watching Elmo from a giant TV.

"It's amazing. It seems like yesterday that Josephine couldn't even hold her own head up and now she's sitting on her own and watching @sesamestreet and clapping at Elmo!" he wrote (check out the image below)

Following this, eagle-eyed fans noticed the furniture placement in the room, which appears to be a loft, saying it's dangerous for his child.

They mentioned that the sofa chairs were placed right beside the railings, deeming unsafe for the child when she climbs up.

"Soon she's going to be able to climb those wires! It happens quickly." one fan wrote.

"Omg please move those chairs away from the railing, she will climb on them before you even notice!!! Sweet little Josephine such a cutie." one pointed out.

"My toddlers would be climbing those little chairs and flinging themselves over that ledge." another one wrote.

At the time of this writing, the "Ace of Cakes" star has yet to address the concern he got from fans.

Josephine Is Duff Goldman's First Child With Wife Johanna Colbry

Duff Goldman and wife Johanna Colbry welcomed their first daughter named Josephine earlier this year.

The celebrity chef shared a photo of his newborn child in January with the caption, "Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world."

Today, their baby is now eight months old. At the time of her birth, Goldman said he's been telling Josephine the beautiful things she could get in life like "pizza, candy, swimming, concerts, and riding a bike."

He mentioned that Josephine loves to listen to music, and the first song she heard was "I'll Fly Away" by Allison Kraus. Some of her favorite musicians include James Brown, Led Zeppelin, and the Barcelona Gipsy Klezmer.

"She was 8# 2oz and 21 inches long and she was born at 5:13 on 1/31/21. I'm so in love I can't stand it. I have the two best ladies in the whole world." he added. (via ET Online)

