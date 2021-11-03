A lot of people are afraid of failure. In some capacity, people are scared to get things wrong. Others don't want to seem stupid in front of others. Especially in the everything-is-captured-on-social-media world that we live in today, many would rather not try than try and fail because sometimes, even despite your best efforts, what you create is just bad.

But sometimes the bad things end up being...good?

We've all heard a friend animatedly exclaim, "Oh that movie is TERRIBLE! You HAVE to watch it!" Sometimes the worst movies end up being our favorites. They are failures that ultimately fail so hard that they wind up sowing the seeds for cult classics and college movie nights. If you're in the mood for a laugh or would just like to see a movie that's so awful that it might just be the best thing you've ever seen, you're in luck! Here is a list of eight movies that are so bad that they're good.

1. The Room

This is arguably the most iconic amazingly terrible movie. With a budget of six million dollars and a promise to make something comparable to the work of great playwrights, Tommy Wiseau, the producer, director, writer, and star of the film, created the worst movie ever. It is fraught with continuity errors and plotlines that make no sense. Also, there are spoons everywhere? People gather in droves to see this movie. It is the rowdy night out at the theater everyone wants. The Room became such a successful bad film that a movie, The Disaster Artist, was created in order to follow the story of the creation of The Room. Talk about failing upwards.

2. Cats





OUF. The star-studded movie musical that was part CGI, part live action, and all overwhelming, left audiences across the world asking themselves one simple question: what? It is, without question, the most confusing, cinematic fever dream to come out in the last five years (maybe more)! Cats came out in 2019. I'm not convinced that this film didn't kickstart the pandemic. That being said, the movie is SO TERRIBLE, that it's incredible. A phenomenally talented cast moves through a horrifying CGI world in a way that makes you gather with others and talk about it. The movie is just so bad that it's made its way into being an absolute must see.

3. Birdemic

I think that it's obvious that this movie belongs on this list based on the title alone. In case any of you need more convincing, I shall continue. Birdemic is a 2010 film in which, in the words of the IMDb description, "A platoon of eagles and vultures attack the residence of a small town. Many people died. It's not known what caused the flying menace to attack. Two people managed to fight back, but will they survive Birdemic?" This movie features terribly animated birds, a metal-style theme song which can be heard in the trailer, and a film quality that screams "5th Grade Project". The movie has an 18% on Rotten Tomatoes. If you can watch the trailer and not immediately organize a movie night with all of your friends, I'm going to assume you're a cyborg.

4. Troll 2

If you need a bad movie that will ensure you have the BEST time, look no further than Troll 2 (not to be confused with the delightful cartoon Trolls 2). This 1990 film follows the story of, according to Wikipedia, "a family pursued by vegetarian goblins who seek to mutate them into plants so they can eat them." That is right. Troll 2 is about goblins. There are QUITE LITERALLY no trolls in this film. Also, was the fact that the goblins are vegetarian meant to make this movie...scarier? If anything, I think it just dissuades people from eating salad; which, I mean, don't worry. I was already there. The second you watch this trailer, you will simply stop everything you are doing so you can watch this movie.

5. Food Fight

Food Fight is an animated film that has been deemed by critics, "The absolute ugliest animated feature that has ever been released by something resembling an actual animation studio. Food Fight got a 10% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is so bad that it doesn't even have an actual Rotten Tomatoes score. Much like Cats, it shows us how a rockstar cast including Charlie Sheen and Eva Longoria can still go horribly wrong, and when something goes that wrong...you know you HAVE to see it.

6. Glitter





Glitter received a 6 on Rotten Tomatoes and a Critics Consensus that reads, "Glitter is a hodgepodge of movie cliches and bad acting that's sure to generate unintentional laughs. Unfortunately, the movie is not bad enough to be good." That, however, is where we here at Enstarz disagree. This film, starring the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has all of the early 2000s pop energy, style, and panache that we would love to forget. We all know that it's HILARIOUS to remember.

7. Masters of the Universe

In a world that is so full of conflict, it's nice to find an issue on which everyone can agree. Critics and audiences alike have come to a firm consensus that the 1987 film, Masters of the Universe, is simply not good. A Variety critic on Rotten Tomatoes declared that this film, which was based on the Masters of the Universe toy line, "is a colossal bore." A HILARIOUSLY colossal bore. If you want to have the best time with your friends, laughingly enjoying a complete misfire of a superhero movie, you have come to the right place.

8. Radio Rebel

If you missed the absolute craze of this movie, I promise, it is not too late to jump back on. The film Radio Rebel, a show in which the ONLY CONFLICT is that Debby Ryan is shy, spiked a massive viral TikTok sensation. Just go watch it. Now. Believe me, you need to be in on this joke.

Everyone has their off moments. Not every project is going to be the best thing ever created. However, even if it's not the best, it doesn't mean that it won't bring people joy. Isn't that what entertainment is all about?