Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon.

Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.

But the possibility of the Duke of Sussex's return to the UK is highly likely - and it may happen soon.

Why Prince Harry Might Be Required To Return To UK

The British Royal Family is subject to follow the law wherein the members are required to fill in the reigning monarch. Now that Queen Elizabeth II usually misses her engagements, royals started to step up and cover for her duties.

Prince Harry is also under that law, and it could require him to step in again once the Queen is not amenable to continue her duties.



Professor Vernon Bogdanor told The Guardian that more duties would be available as Queen Elizabeth gets older.

"The other royals can do anything except the constitutional functions, such as audiences with the prime minister and signing acts of parliament," he said.

Although Prince Harry has already lost his titles and patrons, he remains eligible to perform his duties once again once the law requires him to do so.

It has been reported that the duke would lose another position and allow Princess Beatrice to replace him.

The royal constitution allows four royal family members to be "Counsellors of State" who can cover Queen Elizabeth if she cannot perform her duties - one of them is Prince Harry.

Per Bogdanor, the list will exclude Prince Harry soon since he is no longer in the UK.

"The next in line and over the required age of 21 would be Princess Beatrice. However, most of the functions of the Head of State can be devolved. It is not, for example, constitutionally necessary for the Queen to attend the State Opening of Parliament," he explained, as quoted by Express UK.

Princess Beatrice currently stands tenth in the British line of succession. Currently, he is the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Afiniti.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, might also step up to replace Prince Andrew.

