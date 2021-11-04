Queen Elizabeth II, instead of receiving assistance from the central members of the royal family, ended up dealing with the headaches they caused.

Prince Harry has been causing issues since Megxit. He even appeared in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where he slammed royal family members and planned to release a tell-all book.

Prince Andrew, who has been embroiled in the sex assault case of Virginia Giuffre, is currently trying to clear his name by dealing with the new lawsuit filed by his accuser.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles - the heir to the throne - has been linked to the cash-for-honors scandal his charity's top aide Michael Fawcett committed.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William cannot deal with these instances without help from the other royal family members. Fortunately, they find hope in one member - Kate, Duchess of Cambridge -- after all that happened.

How Kate Became Royal Family's Savior

In the past years, the Duchess of Cambridge notably stepped up to become a vital member of the monarchy.

While the royal family members also know what she has already done for the family, a royal commentator explained further how Kate is shaping herself to become the monarchy's savior.



On "Pod Save the Queen," royal commentator Antonio Caprarica said that the "dynasty has been saved by the women." He then added that the next savior would be Kate.

"​​​​If one pays attention, through the history of this family, women are vital. When the Queen is no longer there, it's clear the centre of the Royal Family will be Kate. She's got charisma, beauty, poise and intelligence. So many nice things you need to be a Queen nowadays," he explained, as quoted by Express UK.

Royal fans also referred to Kate as the saving grace of the royal family. As of the writing, she ranks third in the most popular royals list, following Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince William.

The YouGov poll in May also revealed that 76 percent of the responders believe Kate would make a good monarch soon.

As of the writing, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are busy covering Queen's duties in Glasgow as Her Majesty continues her rest as per doctor's advice.

