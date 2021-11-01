Royal Family's Fab Four is back, but Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed a different couple instead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After Queen Elizabeth II announced her absence at the COP26, the central members of the royal family were expected to cover for her. However, to the royal fans' surprise, they saw the new Fab Four at the event.

Prince Charles and Prince William represented the monarchy and the country at the COP26 in Glasgow while the Queen rested as per her doctor's advice. Along with the two heirs to the throne were their wives, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Seeing them in one event led royal experts and fans to call them the new Fab Four.

Goodbye, Prince Harry and Meghan! New Fab Four Is In?

During a recent interview on the Palace Confidential podcast, royal expert Rebecca English reminded everyone how much the Queen regretted not being able to attend the COP26. Still, she firmly said she wants the summit to be a success - the reason why she sent the best royal family members to represent her.



"Of course, they are still rolling out the royal big guns, we've got the new Fab Four so to speak, we've got Charles, Camilla, we've got William and Kate all out there to charm delegates and represent Britain PLC," she said, as quoted by Express UK. "Charles and William have pretty strong eco-credentials of their own, so they're definitely the right men for the job."

Both Prince Charles and Prince William are expected to give powerful speeches on Monday evening.

Their appearances in the event are equally important as Queen Elizabeth II's since the two heirs to the throne have been working on several environmental campaigns and projects.

For what it's worth, Prince Charles told the COP21 audience that climate change has already became a threat to Humanity. This led him to offer more statements and projects, including the Terra Carta initiative which urges businesses to commit to sustainable futures.

Businessowners who participated in the event agreed to do 100 actions to become more sustainable in 2030.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge created The Eathshot Prize which has since been referred to as the "the most ambitious environmental award in history."

The COP26 started on October 31 and will run until November 12.

